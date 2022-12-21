NHL Rumors: Tyler Myers, Bo Horvat and Artem Zub

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Tyler Myers wants to stay but there could be interest

TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that the Vancouver Canucks are hoping that trade interest in their players will pick up in the New Year.

“When you’re talking about the primary pieces like Bo Horvat, and Brock Boeser, but there’s a secondary player that maybe is being overlooked here and that’s veteran defenceman, Tyler Meyers.

We all know what the contract looks like he’s got this year plus one more year at $6 million. He also has a modified no-trade clause. He wants to stay in Vancouver, but the belief is that there will be outside interest and thinking that a more structured NHL team – a playoff team – could actually help refresh Tyler Myers. So, not the first time we’ve speculated on Meyers, but action is supposed to heat up there.”

Four landing spots and trade proposals for Canucks Bo Horvat

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: Four potential landing spots for Canucks Bo Horvat and the trade proposals to land him.

Horvat to the Montreal Canadiens for defensemen David Savard and Jayden Struble, forward Owen Beck, 2023 first-round pick (Florida’s) and a 2024 third-round pick.

Horvat and forward Aidan McDonough to the Carolina Hurricanes for forwards Seth Jarvis and Stefan Noesen, defenseman Scott Morrow and a 2023 third-round pick.

Horvat and forward Aidan McDonough to the Detroit Red Wings for goaltender Sebastian Cossa, defenseman Shai Buium, and a 2023 first and second-round pick (St. Louis).

Horvat and forward Aidan McDonough to the Boston Bruins for forwards Fabian Lysell and John Beecher, and a 2023 first and third-round pick.

The Senators are talking to Artem Zub about an extension

TSN: Chris Johnston said on Insider Trading that the Ottawa Senators and pending UFA defenseman Artem Zub are talking about a contract extension, with talks picking up this past month.

“There was a meeting last week face-to-face in Detroit with Sens’ management and his agent Dan Milstein to exchange some thoughts. And I do think that there’s some optimism here, but no deal is done until it’s done in any case. And of course, it’s a little bit more complicated because that team’s in the middle of a sale process.”