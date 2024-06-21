NHL Rumors: Tyler Toffoli, and the Top 25 NHL Trade Watch List
Tyler Toffoli has played under the Senators new head coach

Shawn Simpson: UFA forward Tyler Toffoli played very well under Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green while they were both with the Vancouver Canucks.

He’s played for the Ottawa 67’s (OHL) and seems to enjoy playing in Canada.

Top 25 NHL Trade Watch List

The Fourth Period: Ranking the top 25 players who could get traded this offseason and the teams that they are linked too.

1. Mitch Marner, RW – Toronto Maple Leafs
Vegas, Nashville, Chicago, Dallas

2. Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames
** Traded to New Jersey

NHL Trade Analysis: Calgary Flames Continue Their Rebuild

3. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW/RW – Winnipeg Jets
Boston, NY Islanders, Nashville, Seattle, Ottawa, Carolina

4. Linus Ullmark, G – Boston Bruins
Los Angeles, New Jersey, Ottawa, Buffalo

5. Martin Necas, LW – Carolina Hurricanes
Montreal, Calgary, Philadelphia, Nashville, Seattle, Boston, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Utah, Buffalo, Chicago

6. Jakob Chychrun, LD/RD – Ottawa Senators
Boston, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Washington, Calgary, Chicago

7. Trevor Zegras, LW – Anaheim Ducks
Montreal, Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Boston

8. Juuse Saros, G – Nashville Predators
Los Angeles, Toronto

9. Patrik Laine, RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets
TBD

10. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens
Dallas, Colorado, Winnipeg

11. Reilly Smith, RW/LW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Vegas, Los Angeles, Colorado, Utah

12. Filip Gustavsson, G – Minnesota Wild
New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo, Los Angeles

13. Andrew Mangiapane, RW – Calgary Flames
New Jersey, Washington, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Carolina

14. Kaapo Kakko, RW – New York Rangers
Buffalo, Minnesota, Anaheim, Vancouver

15. Ilya Mikheyev, RW/LW – Vancouver Canucks
TBD

16. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C – New York Islanders
TBD

17. Arthur Kaliyev, RW – Los Angeles Kings
Dallas, Montreal, San Jose, Buffalo

18. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues
Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa

19. Shea Theodore, LD/RD – Vegas Golden Knights
Toronto

20. Mario Ferraro, LD – San Jose Sharks
Toronto, Calgary, Winnipeg, Carolina, Boston

21. Marco Rossi, C – Minnesota Wild
Philadelphia, Calgary, Utah, Montreal, Ottawa

22. Scott Laughton, C/LW – Philadelphia Flyers
Buffalo, Colorado

NHL Rumors: Are the Buffalo Sabres Thinking About a Jeff Skinner Buyout?

23. Oliver Wahlstrom, RW – New York Islanders
Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Chicago

24. Timothy Liljegren, LD – Toronto Maple Leafs
TBD

25. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks
New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo

 