NHL Rumors: Tyler Toffoli, and the Top 25 NHL Trade Watch List

Tyler Toffoli has played under the Senators new head coach

Shawn Simpson: UFA forward Tyler Toffoli played very well under Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green while they were both with the Vancouver Canucks.

He’s played for the Ottawa 67’s (OHL) and seems to enjoy playing in Canada.

Top 25 NHL Trade Watch List

The Fourth Period: Ranking the top 25 players who could get traded this offseason and the teams that they are linked too.

1. Mitch Marner, RW – Toronto Maple Leafs

Vegas, Nashville, Chicago, Dallas

2. Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames

** Traded to New Jersey

NHL Trade Analysis: Calgary Flames Continue Their Rebuild

3. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW/RW – Winnipeg Jets

Boston, NY Islanders, Nashville, Seattle, Ottawa, Carolina

4. Linus Ullmark, G – Boston Bruins

Los Angeles, New Jersey, Ottawa, Buffalo

5. Martin Necas, LW – Carolina Hurricanes

Montreal, Calgary, Philadelphia, Nashville, Seattle, Boston, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Utah, Buffalo, Chicago

6. Jakob Chychrun, LD/RD – Ottawa Senators

Boston, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Washington, Calgary, Chicago

7. Trevor Zegras, LW – Anaheim Ducks

Montreal, Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Boston

8. Juuse Saros, G – Nashville Predators

Los Angeles, Toronto

9. Patrik Laine, RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets

TBD

10. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens

Dallas, Colorado, Winnipeg

11. Reilly Smith, RW/LW – Pittsburgh Penguins

Vegas, Los Angeles, Colorado, Utah

12. Filip Gustavsson, G – Minnesota Wild

New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo, Los Angeles

13. Andrew Mangiapane, RW – Calgary Flames

New Jersey, Washington, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Carolina

14. Kaapo Kakko, RW – New York Rangers

Buffalo, Minnesota, Anaheim, Vancouver

15. Ilya Mikheyev, RW/LW – Vancouver Canucks

TBD

16. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C – New York Islanders

TBD

17. Arthur Kaliyev, RW – Los Angeles Kings

Dallas, Montreal, San Jose, Buffalo

18. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues

Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa

19. Shea Theodore, LD/RD – Vegas Golden Knights

Toronto

20. Mario Ferraro, LD – San Jose Sharks

Toronto, Calgary, Winnipeg, Carolina, Boston

21. Marco Rossi, C – Minnesota Wild

Philadelphia, Calgary, Utah, Montreal, Ottawa

22. Scott Laughton, C/LW – Philadelphia Flyers

Buffalo, Colorado

23. Oliver Wahlstrom, RW – New York Islanders

Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Chicago

24. Timothy Liljegren, LD – Toronto Maple Leafs

TBD

25. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks

New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo