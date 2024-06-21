NHL Rumors: Tyler Toffoli, and the Top 25 NHL Trade Watch List

Tyler Toffoli has played under the Senators new head coach
Shawn Simpson: UFA forward Tyler Toffoli played very well under Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green while they were both with the Vancouver Canucks.
He’s played for the Ottawa 67’s (OHL) and seems to enjoy playing in Canada.
Top 25 NHL Trade Watch List
The Fourth Period: Ranking the top 25 players who could get traded this offseason and the teams that they are linked too.
1. Mitch Marner, RW – Toronto Maple Leafs
Vegas, Nashville, Chicago, Dallas
2.
Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames
** Traded to New Jersey
NHL Trade Analysis: Calgary Flames Continue Their Rebuild
3. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW/RW – Winnipeg Jets
Boston, NY Islanders, Nashville, Seattle, Ottawa, Carolina
4. Linus Ullmark, G – Boston Bruins
Los Angeles, New Jersey, Ottawa, Buffalo
5. Martin Necas, LW – Carolina Hurricanes
Montreal, Calgary, Philadelphia, Nashville, Seattle, Boston, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Utah, Buffalo, Chicago
6. Jakob Chychrun, LD/RD – Ottawa Senators
Boston, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Washington, Calgary, Chicago
7. Trevor Zegras, LW – Anaheim Ducks
Montreal, Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Boston
8. Juuse Saros, G – Nashville Predators
Los Angeles, Toronto
9. Patrik Laine, RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets
TBD
10. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens
Dallas, Colorado, Winnipeg
11. Reilly Smith, RW/LW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Vegas, Los Angeles, Colorado, Utah
12. Filip Gustavsson, G – Minnesota Wild
New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo, Los Angeles
13. Andrew Mangiapane, RW – Calgary Flames
New Jersey, Washington, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Carolina
14. Kaapo Kakko, RW – New York Rangers
Buffalo, Minnesota, Anaheim, Vancouver
15. Ilya Mikheyev, RW/LW – Vancouver Canucks
TBD
16. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C – New York Islanders
TBD
17. Arthur Kaliyev, RW – Los Angeles Kings
Dallas, Montreal, San Jose, Buffalo
18. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues
Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa
19. Shea Theodore, LD/RD – Vegas Golden Knights
Toronto
20. Mario Ferraro, LD – San Jose Sharks
Toronto, Calgary, Winnipeg, Carolina, Boston
21. Marco Rossi, C – Minnesota Wild
Philadelphia, Calgary, Utah, Montreal, Ottawa
22. Scott Laughton, C/LW – Philadelphia Flyers
Buffalo, Colorado
NHL Rumors: Are the Buffalo Sabres Thinking About a Jeff Skinner Buyout?
23. Oliver Wahlstrom, RW – New York Islanders
Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Chicago
24. Timothy Liljegren, LD – Toronto Maple Leafs
TBD
25. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks
New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo