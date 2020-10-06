NHL Rumors: Tyler Toffoli, Boston Bruins, Tyson Barrie, and Alex Wennberg

Tofolli heading to free agency

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks haven’t been able to clear salary cap space and it’s looking like forward Tyler Toffoli will be headed to free agency on Friday.

TSN Radio Vancouver: Rick Dhaliwal on TSN 1040 on Toffoli: “He’s going to hit the market. Looks like the money can’t be freed up for . We keep hearing they’re negotiating with Markstrom but not getting same feedback on Toffoli or Tanev. I’ve been told he’s going to hit the market & he just can’t wait forever.”

Iain MacIntyre: “Don’t blame Tyler Toffoli for resigning himself to UFA market. But uncertainty over Ekman-Larsson trade and Markstrom contract has paused Canucks on others.

Also think it’s possible if Markstrom leaves, Canucks circle back on Toffoli.”

Evan Marinofsky: Toffoli would be a good fit on the Bruins. He’s a legit top-six winger that could play with David Krejci.

He’d be perfect if the Bruins could get him signed for around $5 million.

What Anderson may have cost the Bruins

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins could have used a player like Josh Anderson – “big, skilled and physical.” The Canadiens gave up Max Domi and third. Jake DeBrusk and a third would be a comparable for the Bruins. Even though he has some shoulder issues, would do that deal for the Bruins.

Three or four teams interested in Barrie

@Account4Hockey: Darren Dreger said that the Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers are all interested in defenseman Tyson Barrie.

The Oilers are interested but on a short-term deal.

The Florida Panthers might also be interested in Barrie.

Barrie is more comfortable on a Western Conference team.

A Wennberg buyout out more likely now

Mark Scheig: After trading Josh Anderson for Max Domi today, it now seems more likely that Alex Wennberg will be bought out.