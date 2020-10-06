NHL Rumors: Tyler Toffoli, Boston Bruins, Tyson Barrie, and Alex Wennberg
Tyler Tofolli heading to free agency. What Josh Anderson may have cost the Bruins. Three or four teams interested in Tyson Barrie. An Alexander Wennberg buyout out more likely now.
Tofolli heading to free agency

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks haven’t been able to clear salary cap space and it’s looking like forward Tyler Toffoli will be headed to free agency on Friday.

TSN Radio Vancouver: Rick Dhaliwal on TSN 1040 on Toffoli: “He’s going to hit the market. Looks like the money can’t be freed up for . We keep hearing they’re negotiating with Markstrom but not getting same feedback on Toffoli or Tanev. I’ve been told he’s going to hit the market & he just can’t wait forever.”

Iain MacIntyre: “Don’t blame Tyler Toffoli for resigning himself to UFA market. But uncertainty over Ekman-Larsson trade and Markstrom contract has paused Canucks on others.

Also think it’s possible if Markstrom leaves, Canucks circle back on Toffoli.”

Evan Marinofsky: Toffoli would be a good fit on the Bruins. He’s a legit top-six winger that could play with David Krejci.

He’d be perfect if the Bruins could get him signed for around $5 million.

What Anderson may have cost the Bruins

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins could have used a player like Josh Anderson – “big, skilled and physical.” The Canadiens gave up Max Domi and third. Jake DeBrusk and a third would be a comparable for the Bruins. Even though he has some shoulder issues, would do that deal for the Bruins.

Three or four teams interested in Barrie

@Account4Hockey: Darren Dreger said that the Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers are all interested in defenseman Tyson Barrie.

The Oilers are interested but on a short-term deal.

The Florida Panthers might also be interested in Barrie.

Barrie is more comfortable on a Western Conference team.

A Wennberg buyout out more likely now

Mark Scheig: After trading Josh Anderson for Max Domi today, it now seems more likely that Alex Wennberg will be bought out.