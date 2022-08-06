NHL Rumors: Tyson Barrie, and John Klingberg

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Tyson Barrie more likely than not to remain with the Oilers

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Before Duncan Keith retired, believed the Edmonton Oilers could trade defenseman Tyson Barrie.

If the Oilers were to move him now, they’d be a lot thinner on the right side. His trade value wasn’t as high this offseason given the players that had been/are possibly available.

Even if they were to find a team who would be interested in Barrie, the return may not be great.

It’s more likely that Jesse Puljujarvi or Warren Foegele gets traded.

John Klingberg and his camp switched directions when the long-term deal and the fit weren’t there

Sportsnet: John Klingberg may have signed a one-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks, but he’s still eyeing a long-term deal. Klingberg will be 30 years old soon and he knows he has to have a good season to get a longer deal.

Klingberg:

“But that’s kind of the thought process I was going through, when we narrowed down teams, that it was going to be one year. Going into free agency, we were looking for long term. That’s not a secret. The market is what it is right now, and we had to switch up the tactics a little bit. At the end of the day, I realized it’s going to be a shorter-term deal here moving into the future.

“Obviously with the COVID world and the flat cap and all that, it’s a little bit different than it’s been in years past. The more and more during these 2-3 weeks, I understood that the long term and the fit, I was looking for probably wasn’t there this year, so we kind of narrowed down to a shorter-term contract. A few teams were interested in me and I was interested in them, but at the end of the day I narrowed it down and I think the Anaheim Ducks going to be the best fit for me this year.”