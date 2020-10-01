NHL Rumors: Tyson Barrie – Canucks and Oilers … Bobby Ryan – Sharks and Flyers

Barrie going to free agency and could interest two Canadian teams

David Pagnotta: Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA right-handed defenseman Tyson Barrie is expecting to hit free agency.

Irfaan Gaffar: If they could get something done on a shorter-term deal. Barrie has been linked to the Vancouver Canucks in the past.

Bob Stauffer: (going off of Friedman’s tweet about Oscar Klefbom possibly being out long-term if he requires surgery) Barrie could be a fit for the Edmonton Oilers. He had a tough year with the Maple Leafs, but he’s an elite right-handed offensive defenseman who has put up multiple 50 point seasons.

Sharks are one of the teams that checked in on Bobby Ryan … He’d be interested in the Flyers

Kevin Kurz: The San Jose Sharks are believed to be one of the many teams that have checked in on Bobby Ryan.

The Sharks could use a right winger.

NHL.com: Recently bought out and now unrestricted free agent forward Bobby Ryan said the Philadelphia Flyers would be near the top of his list of teams that he would be interested in.

“I don’t know if that’s something they look at and want to do, I’ll let them decide, and then I’ll make my decision after that,” the forward told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Tuesday. “It would be very, very high on my list and hard to top, getting to spend some time with my dad at home and things like that. There are a lot of elements to making that very attracting, but for me first I have to see if they’re in play for me.”

Ryan grew up in New Jersey and was a Flyers fan.