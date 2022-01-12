NHL Rumors: UFA Defensemen, Calgary Flames, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The NHL trade market could have some interesting defensemen

TSN: Pending UFA defensemen that could be available at the trade deadline.

“If you look on the right side of the pending unrestricted free agents, you’ve got the likes of John Klingberg, you’ve got Colin Miller from the Buffalo Sabres, you’ve got Josh Manson, potentially, from the Anaheim Ducks. On the left side you’ve got Ben Chiarot, and again potentially, Mark Giordano. There’s a buzz that goes beyond just speculation but again now that we’re freshly into the New Year that trade discussion is starting to happen.”

Potential Flames trade targets

Steve Macfarlne of Calgary Hockey Now: Looking at some potential players that might interest the Calgary Flames on the trade market.

8. Kevin Fiala – Minnesota Wild – RFA

7. Ben Chiarot – Montreal Canadiens – UFA

6. Phil Kessel – Arizona Coyotes – UFA

5. Jake DeBrusk – Boston Bruins – RFA

4. Bryan Rust – Pittsburgh Penguins – UFA

3. Mark Giordano – Seattle Kraken – UFA

2. Claude Giroux – Philadelphia Flyers – UFA

1. Tomas Hertl – San Jose Sharks – UFA

Are Kane and Klingberg fits in Toronto?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Two of the Toronto Maple Leafs biggest trade deadline needs would be a top-six left-winger and a top-four right-handed defenseman.

Two potential targets leading up to the trade deadline are free agent winger Evander Kane (available immediately) and Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (may or may not be available).

More than 15 teams as of Monday night have shown some interest in Kane.

Would Kane be a fit for the Maple Leafs? Given their salary cap space and how he could disrupt their dressing room, doesn’t see it as a fit. GM Kyle Dubas has to make the call though.

The Dallas Stars aren’t sellers yet. Klingberg is in the last year of his deal and carries a $4.25 million salary cap hit. If the Stars decide to make him available, he’ll cost a first-round pick plus much more.

On his next deal, Klingberg is believed to be looking for eight years and $8 million per. That doesn’t make much sense for the Male Leafs.

Someone will likely outbid the Maple Leafs and GM Dubas will look to add a cheaper, gritty, stay-at-home defenseman at the deadline.