NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, AHL Playoffs, and the Dallas Stars

Miller wants to stay in Vancouver
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet on Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, who has two years left on his contract at a $5.25 million salary cap hit.
“I reached out to the source today and here’s J.T. Miller’s exact comment: ‘No, he does not want to be traded. He does not want to leave. He wants to be a Vancouver Canuck. He has no intentions of leaving. We have a good team here and he wants to be a part of it.”
AHL to add play-ins?
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the AHL is considering a play-in round for next season.
“They just think that 16 teams in the playoffs is not enough. They’re considering some ideas, including a play-in.”
Chris Johnston added:
“This is the path, Elliotte, they usually try things out there first.”
Klingberg up for a contract extension
Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg will be entering the final year of his contract next season. He’ll be making $4.25 million. He’s eligible for an extension this offseason but Miro Heiskanen is a pending RFA and will be a more pressuring need.
Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak is a pending UFA and they may want to get him re-signed as well.
Klingberg on his contract situation.
“It’s something that I think about, obviously, for sure,” Klingberg said. “I’ll sit down with Jim (Nill) and my agent and we’ll see where we’re at. It’s a little emotional, for sure. I can’t really control what happens with the COVID world right now, flat cap and all of that, and the expansion draft. It’s different times. Ever since I came in the league, I’ve been a Dallas Star and that’s what I want to be as well but it also has to be the right fit for me and my family and for the organization. Take it day by day here and then see where we’re at.”