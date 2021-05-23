NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, AHL Playoffs, and the Dallas Stars

Miller wants to stay in Vancouver

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet on Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, who has two years left on his contract at a $5.25 million salary cap hit.

“I reached out to the source today and here’s J.T. Miller’s exact comment: ‘No, he does not want to be traded. He does not want to leave. He wants to be a Vancouver Canuck. He has no intentions of leaving. We have a good team here and he wants to be a part of it.”

AHL to add play-ins?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the AHL is considering a play-in round for next season.

“They just think that 16 teams in the playoffs is not enough. They’re considering some ideas, including a play-in.”

Chris Johnston added:

“This is the path, Elliotte, they usually try things out there first.”

Klingberg up for a contract extension

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg will be entering the final year of his contract next season. He’ll be making $4.25 million. He’s eligible for an extension this offseason but Miro Heiskanen is a pending RFA and will be a more pressuring need.

Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak is a pending UFA and they may want to get him re-signed as well.

Klingberg on his contract situation.