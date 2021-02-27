NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, and the Detroit Red Wings

Ducks linked to Virtanen … Canucks may need to retain salary to move Sutter

Harman Dayal and Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been in the rumor mill for a while now. Elliotte Friedman mentioned on Sportsnet 650 that he’s heard Virtanen linked to the Anaheim Ducks. Virtanen’s salary next year may be a bit of a stumbling block for the Ducks.

Canucks forward Brandon Sutter carries a $4.3 million salary cap, and even though his deal will be up after the season doesn’t have much trade value. At 50 percent retained he might have some value.

To maximize any assets gained at the trade deadline, Canucks GM Jim Benning is going to need to be creative. Creativity hasn’t been a management strength of the Canucks.

With the expansion draft coming up this offseason, there may be a larger group of young players available league-wide because of it.

Ryan knows he could be moved, but it loving it in Detroit

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings forward Bobby Ryan is one of several Wings players in a contract year that could be moved before the April 12th trade deadline.

Ryan knows that he could be traded but isn’t worried about it. He’s just looking to help the Red Wings.

“When I signed, I knew that was going to be a possibility,” Ryan said. “If I came in and played well, it would be a win-win situation. Possibly for me it’d be an opportunity to go somewhere and be in a playoff race, and for the team to get an asset. I understand the business side of that thing. “The only conversation I had with Steve way when was we would have a conversation about that as the time came. I’ve heard the whispers. You take it with a grain of salt until Steve or your agent comes you and tells you exactly what’s happening.”

Ryan added that so far he and his family have loved being in Detroit and would be open to coming back next season if he fits into GM Steve Yzerman‘s plans.