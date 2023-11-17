NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks and Elias Pettersson are talking contract extension

TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading last night that Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin has stated that there have been good talks with Elias Pettersson’s agency, CAA Hockey.

“But it’s still too early to get to a place where you’re swapping comps or you’re swapping parameters.

There’s a chance this gets done in-season but we’re going to have to wait and see.”

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on the Vancouver Canucks and Elias Pettersson talking contract extension and the optimism of a deal.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Don Taylor: “Elias Petterson.”

Dhaliwal: “Oh boy. So Patrik Allvin, Donnie, yesterday said they’re talking. The two sides never stopped talking even after Petterson said in the summer he wanted to wait. Jim Rutherford and Patrick Allvin, credit to them, the lines of communication have always been open with Pat Brisson and JP Barry.

Patterson never once said he didn’t want to re-sign a Vancouver. He needed time to figure things out like short-term, long-term, it’s a big decision in his life. He’s very calculated person. Doesn’t rush into things.

The salary cap needs to rise. This is going to be a big contract, big number. Most people think the number will start with a 12 or high 11’s.

There is optimism from key people that this will get done. Canucks start, Patterson sitting atop the NHL standings, this doesn’t hurt. This is leaning towards a very happy ending for Pettersen and the Canucks. And the other one, he doesn’t rush into decisions. Patterson he takes his time, very calculated.

It’s just a lot of optimism I’ve heard in the last 24 hours.

Taylor: “Why wouldn’t there be?

Dhaliwal: “Because he said I wanted to wait till after the season and everyone ‘Oh no, he’s gonna leave he’s gonna leave.’

Taylor: “No, but optimism …”

Dhaliwal: “Oh no, he’s gonna leave. He’s gonna leave. There’s optimism now.

Taylor: “Well there’s optimism. He’s gonna be an RFA, but not a USA and plus, I don’t know how wrong you can go with this guy.”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah.”

Taylor: “Like within reason. I mean, if you’re gonna pay him 15 million a year. Okay, there’s an issue there but I mean, he’s been leading the NHL in points.

Dhaliwal: “Absolutely Donnie. Absolutely Donnie. I, as of today and things change. Negotiations go up, they go down. Sometimes they’re close, sometimes they’re far. As of right now. I’m just getting a lot of optimism around Pettersson.

