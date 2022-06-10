NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Arizona Coyotes

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford on J.T. Miller: “I believe JT wants to stay in VAN and I know the Canucks want to re-sign him but it has to be at the right term. Both sides at some point in the next month or 2 will have a better idea on where we sit.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Rutherford on the Miller and Brock Boeser contract talks: “It is in the early stages, nothing to report. Both sides want to get it done.”

On Tanner Pearson and Jason Dickinson

Taj: Frank Seravalli on Canucks forward Tanner Pearson and Jason Dickinson: “The Canucks will be working to try and find suitors for both.”

Are the Coyotes willing to help Canucks out?

Taj: Frank Seravalli on the Arizona Coyotes willing to help the Vancouver Canucks out for a price: “I know the Coyotes have called offering the ability to take on some contracts the Canucks aren’t wild about. How much are the Canucks willing to pay to offload things like that? My answer or thought process would probably be not very willing.”

Andrei Kuzmenko in LA

Rick Dhaliwal: Russian free agent Andrei Kuzmenko arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday. Soon he will be meeting with teams that are on his short-list. The Canucks don’t have a date for their second interview yet but they will get one. It’s still weeks away from when he’ll make a decision.

Canucks looking for an assistant coach

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks are still looking to add an assistant coach.

Ulf Samuelsson may no longer be with the Florida Panthers and could be a candidate.