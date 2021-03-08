NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Canucks to figure it out from within

Brandon Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning on Sportsnet 650: “I don’t think there’s anything that we’re going to do, going to the outside to add a player. We just have to try and figure out how to get better from within. That’s the way Travis is attacking this whole thing.”

Brendon Batchelor: Benning on Loui Eriksson‘s contract: “Every team has bad contracts. That’s just the nature of doing business. You’re never going to be perfect.”

Sabres lookinging for a goaltender … GM Adams on Eichel, Skinner and coaching

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that he has an open dialogue with Jack Eichel and that they’d talked about things. Adams said that Eichel hasn’t asked for a trade and that teams have called.

“I said this in the summer and I’ll say it again, Jack is one of the best players in the world, period,” he said. “Are people going to make a phone call and ask? Of course. And that’s the extent of it.”

Adams on his talk with Jeff Skinner‘s agent Don Meehan.

“I shared my thoughts, he shared his thoughts,” he said. “That’s a healthy thing.”

Adams said that since Linus Ullmark suffered his injury, he’s been “looking every day” for a goaltender. Ullmark is out for at least another three weeks.

Mike Harrington: During Adams’ zoom call on Friday there wasn’t a vote of confidence for head coach Ralph Krueger.

Jourdon LaBarber of NHL.com: Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said they are weighing their coaching and rosters solutions daily.