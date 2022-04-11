NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Tough decisions coming for the Canucks

Pat Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin knows he’s going to have some tough decisions to make. Brock Boeser is a pending RFA and J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat will be entering the final seasons of their contracts next year.

“If you want to be a good team, there’s only so much you can pay for players. You can pick and pay one or two players a lot of money, but then you know, the team in front of you is not good.”

Will the Sabres trade a first? Some trade and free agent options for the Sabres

John Vogl of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Buffalo Sabres won’t be trading their own first-round pick. If Vegas’ pick ends up in the 11 to 20 range, the Sabres should keep it. The Panthers’ pick will be at the end of the first round the Sabres could consider moving it for a player who could be ready to play. They could use a right-handed defenseman, a top-six winger and a goaltender.

Teams without a first-round pick are the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights. Options from just those teams are Jake DeBrusk (Bruins), Dylan Strome or Dominik Kubalik (Blackhawks), Chandler Stephenson (Golden Knights), Antti Raanta or Teuvo Teravainen (Hurricanes).

The cost to acquire Patrick Kane from the Blackhawks would be too high for the Sabres to pay right now. Florida’s first-round pick, Victor Olofsson and prospect isn’t nearly enough to land Kane. It would likely start with two first-round picks – plus. Let Kane finish off next season and then look to sign when he is a free agent.

The Sabres will need a goalie to share the net with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen next year. Craig Anderson returning is an option. UFA options could include Marc-Andre Fleury, Darcy Kuemper, Ville Husso and Braden Holtby. The Rangers may look to move RFA Alexandar Georgiev and the Maple Leafs could move Petr Mrazek for nothing.