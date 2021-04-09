NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Calgary Flames

Canucks back on the ice next week?

Emily Kaplan: The NHL is aiming to be able to have the Vancouver Canucks back on the ice by the end of next week. The situation is obviously still fluid. When they are able to start playing games would depend on how the Canucks players recover.

The NHL is still hopeful that the Canucks can get in all 56 games this season.

Emily Kaplan: Have heard that some Canucks players are starting to recover. Getting clearance to return to the ice would likely be different times give the symptoms, timing of tests, etc.

Their team doctor and a cardiologist must clear them first.

Flames GM on if they will reset, and if they have any untouchables

Salim Valji of TSN: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving if their goal is the Stanley Cup next season or will they look at the possibility of a rebuild or reset.

“We’re going to go about . We’ve got a trade deadline that’s upon us on Monday so we’ll look at seeing what if anything takes place there and then we continue to work at it every day. Like I said to you earlier, Salim, I’m not going to start making any big proclamations about the direction of the team. We’ve got 30 per cent of our schedule left here so that’s the focus, is on the ice right now. What we do behind the scenes, those are conversations that we continue to have everyday of how do we make our team better. In terms of making any proclamations on the direction of the team, we’ll save that for another day.”

Treliving when asked if there are any untouchables on the Flames roster at the moment.