NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Colorado Avalanche

Virtanen getting some interest

Rick Dhaliwal: Jake Virtanen‘s agent Kevin Epp: “There will be interest for sure, I have talked with teams.”

Why some stay away from Vancouver

Rick Dhaliwal: Agent Kevin Epp on the negativity about Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Vancouver: “Vancouver is a tough market media and fans wise, so driven by negative media, so unfair. They are already all over OEL, it is why some free agents stay away from VAN, the media scrutiny.”

Canucks and Hamonic still talking

Rick Dhaliwal: Kevin Epp, the agent for pending Vancouver Canucks defenseman Travis Hamonic: “I am talking with the Canucks, the team likes the player and the player likes the team, we will see where it goes.”

Canucks-Garland deal should get done but….

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman: “Someone said to me if you really want to cause problems for VAN, offer sheet Garland. But I have heard like you guys a deal should get done in VAN for Garland.”

Holtby is not an easy move for the Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby: “They are having a tough time moving him because they won’t give something up. There is interest in Holtby – Col, Tor, Phill, Buf.”

Not much is happening between Avs and Grubauer

Pierre LeBrun: Things are status quo between the Colorado Avalanche and goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Believe the Avalanche will make an 11th hour offer before the start free agency.

Adrian Dater: Hearing that the Avalanche and Grubauer are at another stalemate.

One last run at Landeskog?

Adrian Dater: As the start of free agency nears, believe the Avalanche and Gabriel Landeskog will take one more run at a deal.

If he goes to free agency, could see someone going in the $9 million range – may be the St. Louis Blues. Would they go longer-term at $9 million though?