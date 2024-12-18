NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Vancouver Canucks are after a top-four defenseman and a winger

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks are looking to buy and are making calls and sources are telling Pierre LeBrun that they are looking for a top-four defenseman and a winger.

Filip Hronek is out long-term but will be back this season, but they’re still in want of a top-four Dman. Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin have a history of wanting to make trades sooner than later.

“Obviously it has to fit cap-wise, and fit-wise, but the Canucks are certainly making their calls, so I think by now they understand what their team is through the ups and downs they’ve had this year, and I think they’re ready to act here if they can get that done.”

Ivan Provorov open to remaining in Columbus past the trade deadline and this season

TSN: Gino Reda points out that Columbus Blue Jackets pending UFA defenseman Ivan Provorov could go to the highest bidder heading into the trade deadline. But there might be a bit of a twist.

Pierre LeBrun notes that Provorov’s little brother, 16-year-old Vladimir Provorov is committed to Ohio State University.

Ivan’s agent, Mark Gandler, said that these are separate business decisions. The two brothers are close. The family really likes Columbus and have spent a lot of time there. Vladimir is still two or three years away from going to University. Gandler said that Ivan is open to staying in Columbus long-term

“The door is certainly open, there have not been any contract talks yet between Provorov’s camp and Don Waddell, the GM of the Blue Jackets, but I suspect that conversation will happen at some point in the new year.”

Get the sense that what the Blue Jackets may be willing to do will be lower than what he could get on the open market. Not many top-four, 28-year-old defensemen go to free agency.

