NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Dallas Stars

Will Bo Horvat or Conor Garland enter the rumor mill?

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: The Vancouver Canucks were asking teams for a lot for J.T. Miller before they extended him for seven years. The Canucks weren’t letting teams talk to Miller’s agents about an extension.

The salary cap is expected to increase a lot in two years, and that is when Elias Pettersson could pass Miller as the highest-paid forward.

If the Canucks don’t sign captain Bo Horvat to an extension soon, trade speculation could start. Can the Canucks afford to have the big contracts for centermen Horvat, Pettersson, and Miller?

The Canucks would like to add a defenseman and it could mean that forward Conor Garland is used as trade bait. It may not be smart to trade Garland given his energy and production, but that is what makes him valuable. His value may still be a late first-round pick or more.

The Canucks could still trade Miller before his no-movement clause kicks in before the 2023-24 season if things really go sideways.

The Stars could use some blue help, and are Radek Faksa days in Dallas numbered?

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Dallas Stars could use some help on the right side of their blue line. With the need to still re-sign RFA forward Jason Robertson, the Stars can’t really make a move for their blue line just yet. Once Robertson is re-signed, then they can shift their focus.

The flat cap and teams with limited cap space are some reasons why the Stars haven’t trade Radek Faksa and his three remaining years at $3.25 million. Also, teams that have the room for the salary (Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes) may not like the fit as they aren’t really looking to improve their roster and win. If/when the Stars need to move salary, believes that Faksa is likely the odd man out, and he does have some value.