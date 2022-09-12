NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Edmonton Oilers

Rutherford on right-handed D and PTOs

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford on why they haven’t signed any right-handed defensemen: “We have a lot of guys on the left side who can move over. Burroughs was good last year, Dermott and OEL can play right side and Hughes has told us he can try the right side.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Rutherford on the possibility for signing more PTOs: “You never know, we like Chaisson a lot, we talk about him, we like his character and leadership.”

Trevor Biggs of the Daily Hive: Five potential PTO candidates for the Vanvcouver Canucks.

Victor Rask – center – Rutherford drafted Rask back in 2011.

Dominik Simon – center – (He just signed with a team in the Czech league)

Riley Nash – center – No goals in 49 games but is a defensive player.

Anton Stralman – right-handed defenseman – Would give the Canucks some depth on the blueline.

Michael Stone – right-handed defenseman – Not much more than a seventh defenseman.

Edmonton Oilers – RFA McLeod, trade options, a 21-man roster, waiver exempt, and PTOs

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: Ryan McLeod remains unsigned by the Edmonton Oilers.

The 22-year-old RFA forward will likely get a contract around $975,000, probably lower. It will likely be for one-year.

The Oilers are also looking at moving out some salary. Trade options include Jesse Puljujarvi, Warren Foegele and Tyson Barrie, though moving salary at this point isn’t easy.

The Oilers cap situation could be one reason a McLeod deal hasn’t been registered.

Have been told that the Oilers could start the season with a 21-man roster if they can’t make a trade. Would be one way to get under the cap.

Defensemen Evan Bouchard and Philip Broberg, and forward Dylan Holloway are waiver exempt. Holloway is the least likely of the group to make the team.

If Barrie is traded, Ryan Murray is the leading candidate for the left side of the third-pairing.

The Oilers have looking at PTOs for Zach Aston-Reese (PTO with the Leafs), Riley Nash and Jake Virtanen.