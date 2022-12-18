NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks have only one untouchable, but….

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Vancouver Canucks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think one of the questions we’re all trying to figure out is, what are the Vancouver Canucks up to? What is their goal here with some of the conversations they’re having around the league? Here’s the best I can give you.

Number 1, they’re not interested in a rebuild or a teardown, but they are interested in changing their mix and breathing some new life into their team.

They have indicated that they have one untouchable, and that is (Elias) Pettersson. Now, I know what everybody is going to start to say, what does that mean about Quinn Hughes? And what I was told, it that the Canucks have said, it would take an absolutely mammoth offer. This is not something they are looking to do. It would take a mammoth offer for them to part ways with the tremendous young defenseman.

And just the other thing, Bo Horvat, we’ve all been wondering this week about what his future is. The best I can sense Ron and Jeff, is that J.T. Miller‘s contract is worth $56 million, I just don’t think they want to go over that for Horvat, and his year has put him over that.

It’s just a matter of when Jesse Puljujarvi get a fresh start elsewhere

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on the NHL Network on Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi and if he’ll get traded.

“Yes, I do think there’s a chance that’s going to happen. I do think one way or another, this is going to be his final season in Edmonton.

Tony, I think the question is, is it going to be now or is it going to be later? One of the things is, the Oilers have had some injury trouble. Looks like Warren Foegele is going to be coming back and (Ryan) McLeod has been out. Just started skating, a couple weeks away. And there’s still the matter of Evander Kane.

So I don’t think they’ve wanted to trade him while they were short handed. But they’re starting to get healthy. Klim Kostin has taken a spot in the lineup. If you look at ice time the past few games, it’s 13 (minutes) right now, you see at the top of the board, it’s like 8 minutes the last four games.

So I do think he’ll be somewhere else. Whether it’s a trade. Whether it’s waivers. Whether he stays to the end of the season and they just don’t qualify him, making him an unrestricted free agent. I think everybody, including Puljujarvi sees it’s time for a fresh start. It’s just a matter of when he gets it.