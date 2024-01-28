NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Montreal Canadiens

What will the Vancouver Canucks be willing to trade at the deadline?

Sportsnet 650: Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford on what they may be willing to part with at the trade deadline.

“Well, yeah, I mean, I, there’s really not any players that’s on the present roster that we’re gonna want to change. I guess if we’re getting what we would call an impact player, we we would have to consider moving our first pick. I mean, it’s it’s what history has shown that’s, that’s what you have to do.

I don’t believe that we’re going to want to move any of our prospects that have not turned pro yet because it’s too early to project where they may go. But, you know, we may have to move a good prospect in, in certain deals to make them happen. It’s not something we want to do, but it’s certainly something that we discuss.”

To keep or trade Sean Monahan

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens will be going over the pros and cons of keeping/trading forward Sean Monahan at the trade deadline.

He’s a versatile forward who can play on the power play and kill penalties. He can take draws or play on the wing. He can still put up some points and help out with some of the younger players.

Those qualities make him valuable to the Canadiens, but also why other teams will be interested. He’s a pending UFA with a $1.985 million cap hit.

Moving Monahan would likely be maximizing an asset. Last season the Canadiens decided to hold on to Josh Anderson when his value was high. They could have moved him, but now he has little value and carries a $5.5 million cap hit for three more years.

Aside from the assets they would get for Monahan, removing him from their roster would also likely increase their draft odds.