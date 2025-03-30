NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the New York Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks hold a team option on Rick Tocchet

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks hold a team option for head coach Rick Tocchet next season and a team source said the Canucks view Tocchet as their head coach for next season and that they intend to exercise the option. Tocchet has stated he doesn’t want to talk about his contract situation right now as they’re focusing on the playoffs.

“I think it’s better to wait, for me, so we can really sit down and talk, because I have no time to talk about my contract, in the sense that, you know … I’m all in with this team right now,” Tocchet said in a recent radio interview with Sportsnet 650.

“It’ll (happen at) the appropriate time. That’s really what it is. I can’t really concentrate on that stuff. Every day we come in, we’re really concentrated on a lot of different things. I’m very comfortable, and I think they are, too. That when it’s the appropriate time, we can spend some time and really dive in on where we’re going, what we’re going to do, and things like that.”

Tocchet is reportedly making $2.75 million a season. The Canucks maybe wanting to sign him to a contract extension this offseason, and he’d be getting a nice raise.

Will K’Andre Miller get his extension and finding a D partner for Adam Fox

Vince Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: The 25-year-old New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller is a pending RFA. It’s been an up-and-down season for Miller, but has been steadier since the calendar turned.

Things have been clicking with defensive partner Will Borgan, who signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract extension not long after being acquired. Miller is trying to block out his contract situation.

“I’ve done a pretty good job of just putting it on the back burner for this year,” Miller said. “I’m just worrying about getting better every day, pushing my teammates to be better, and really demanding the best out of myself. When the contract comes, it comes.”

The Rangers also gave Urho Vaakanainen an extension and traded for Carson Soucy (Ryan Lindgren was trade away). Soucy has a year left on his contract. Finding another defenseman that can ‘move the needle’ is needed. Miller logs almost 22 minutes a game, but can he take it to the next level? He’s their best left-handed defenseman.

Jakob Chychrun is off the market, and the pending UFA lists drops to Vladislav Gavrikov and Ivan Provorov after that.

Miller and Borgen on the second pairing may be ideal. Finding a partner for Adam Fox would be needed, and they likely won’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with.

