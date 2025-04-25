NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the New York Rangers

It’s not sounding like Brock Boeser will be back in Vancouver next year

Sportsnet 650: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin when asked about pending UFA Brock Boeser and where things stand.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dan Riccio: “It’s clear that you know the club still wants to explore a future with with Brock Boeser, should it be available. Do you feel that, that feeling is reciprocated from from Brock’s end right now?”

Allvin: “I thought we had a really good exit meeting here with Brock. Where he is, his self assessment was, was impressive. I think he acknowledged that it was a transition parting ways with J.T. Miller that has been his center for a long time.

I, again, have a lot of respect for Brock Boeser as a person and as a player and and he earned his way to free agency here. So, we’ll continue to talk, and that might, might be even after July 1st.”

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: There was “a lot of noise” surrounding the New York Rangers this season, and dating back to last offseason with Barclay Goodrow going to waivers, followed by the Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider situations.

It’s possible that Kreider is traded or bought out, but he knows it’s out of his control, and he’s just trying to get healthy. He’d like to stay.

“This is home for me,” Kreider added. “This is the organization that gave me an opportunity to live out my dream. I have so many incredible relationships, spent so much time in this area. Obviously, this is where I want to be.”

Pending RFA defenseman K’Andre Miller wouldn’t say much about a potential contract extension.

“I love New York,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else right now.”

Defenseman Calvin de Haan is still frustrated at only playing three games since being acquired at the trade deadline and thought that the communication “could’ve been better.”

