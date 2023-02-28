NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Do the Vancouver Canucks have a big deal in the works?

Shayna Goldman: Sources are saying that the Vancouver Canucks are working on one sizable trade before the deadline. It may not happen right away because of salary cap implications.

We’ll have to wait and see and is it forward J.T. Miller or someone else.

The Penguins looking to clear some cap room

Chris Johnston: The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed forward Brock McGinn and defenseman Mark Friedman on waivers.

Puck Pedia: McGinn is in the second year of a four-year deal with a $2.75 million cap hit.

Friedman is in the first year of a two-year deal with a $775,000 cap hit.

If both players clear waivers and are assigned to AHL, the Penguins would save $1.9 million in cap space.

If McGinn is claimed by someone and Friedman either clears or is claimed, they would ave $3.525 million.

The Penguins and Canucks talked J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. A Boeser deal could be close

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Two league sources said that the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Vancouver Canucks held trade talks involving forward J.T. Miller.

One of the sources said they hit an impasse and have cooled off but could revisit talks before Friday’s deadline.

It would have an easy deal for the Penguins to fit in but they are interested.

Penguins GM Ron Hextall said on Friday that they wouldn’t give up any of their top assets for a rental but would consider if it was an impact player with term. Miller’s $8 million extension kicks in after the season. He has a $5.25 million cap hit this season. The Penguins would need to move some salary to fit in him in this year.

David Pagnotta: There is a lot of speculation around the Vancouver Canucks today. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Cancuks have had serious talks about Brock Boeser. There is the J.T. Miller speculation.

There is still work that would need to be done and other teams are interested. Trade talk around Boeser has definitely picked up. The Penguins are interested.

David Pagnotta: “2 quick follow ups: 1) I’m not saying PIT doesn’t have interest in Miller, I’m strictly reporting Boeser talks 2) If Boeser is traded, salary will be retained by VAN”

David Pagnotta: “Believe talk between VAN/PIT has progressed quite a bit. If this gets done, the Canucks are expected to retain part of Boeser’s contract.”