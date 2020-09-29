NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Several notes on the Vancouver Canucks

TSN Radio Vancouver: Rick Dhaliwal said that as of yesterday morning he believes that both the Vancouver Canucks and Jacob Markstrom want to get a deal done.

TSN Radio Vancouver: Dhaliwal said that nothing has changed with regards to Tyler Toffoli‘s situation. The Canucks need to move some money out to fit in Toffoli.

TSN Radio Vancouver: Dhaliwal added that there is a market to move bad contracts but if you want to move Loui Eriksson, you’ll need to throw in a sweetener.

TSN Radio Vancouver: Buying out someone would be a last resort for the Canucks, but they might have to consider it according to Dhaliwal. The top candidate for a buyout would be forward Brandon Sutter.

TSN Radio Vancouver: Dhaliwal notes that it’s very quiet on if defenseman Troy Stecher and forward Jake Virtanen get qualifying offers. They may need to wait on the UFAs first.

Ranking Penguins trade targets

Sean Gentille of The Athletic: Ranking the top six Pittsburgh Penguins that could be traded this offseason. They are ranked on potential return and not the chances of actually happening.

1. Bryan Rust – With two years left at $3.5 million, the contract is really valuable for the Pens. A comparable return could be Jean-Gabriel Pageau (conditional first-, second-, and third-round) or Jason Zucker (conditional first, top prospect, NHL player) trades. Can’t just trade for picks though.

2. Kris Letang – Comparable could be P.K. Subban to the Devils for two second-round picks and two fringe prospects). Don’t expect him to be traded. Would need to replace him if moved. Rutherford may be eyeing Chris Tanev

3. Jared McCann – Blake Coleman trade to the Lightning is a comparable – a first-round pick and a prospect.

4. Matt Murray – Comparable is Robin Lehner to the Golden Knights for second-round pick, backup goalie and a fringe prospect. Ben Bishop to the Stars for a fourth is another comparable. Goalie trade market is crowded this offseason.

5. Marcus Pettersson – Olli Maatta netted the Pens an NHL player and a fifth-round pick. Wouldn’t be a surprise. Getting a middle-six forward and an entry-level contract might make sense.

6. Jack Johnson – No comparable.