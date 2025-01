NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Top NHL Trade Targets

The Vancouver Canucks may move Elias Pettersson over J.T. Miller

Cam Robinson: As of late last week the Vancouver Canucks haven’t really been impressed with the trade offers they been receiving for forward J.T. Miller, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if there is more Elias Pettersson trade speculation. They would recoup more value if they traded Pettersson over Miller.

Cam Robinson: Sources said Saturday (after the above was posted on Friday), was told that Pettersson could be moved anytime. There were indications that the Canucks and Hurricanes had a deal in place but they pivoted to Mikko Rantanen instead.

Top NHL trade targets

Daily Faceoff: Looking at the top 30 29 NHL trade targets six weeks out from the NHL trade deadline.

1. J.T. Miller – Centerc Vancouver Canucks – Contract: 5 years remaining, $8 million AAV

2. Brock Nelson – Center- New York Islanders – Contract: Pending UFA, $6 million AAV

3. Yanni Gourde – Center- Seattle Kraken – Contract: Pending UFA, $5,166,667 AAV

4. Marcus Pettersson – Left Defense- Pittsburgh Penguins – Contract: Pending UFA, $4,025,175 AAV

5. Ryan Lindgren – Left Defense- New York Rangers – Contract: Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV

6. Dylan Cozens – Center- Buffalo Sabres – Contract: 5 years remaining, $7.1 million AAV

7. Joel Farabee – Left Wing- Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 3 years remaining, $5 million AAV

8. Bowen Byram – Left Defense- Buffalo Sabres – Contract: Pending RFA, $3.85 million AAV

9. Kyle Palmieri – Right Wing- New York Islanders – Contract: Pending UFA, $5 million AAV

10. Ivan Provorov – Defense- Columbus Blue Jackets – Contract: Pending UFA, $6.75 million AAV

11. Brandon Tanev – Left Wing- Seattle Kraken – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.5 million AAV

12. Rasmus Ristolainen – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.1 million AAV

13. Jack Quinn – Right Wing – Buffalo Sabres – Contract: Pending RFA, $863,334 AAV

14. Ryan Donato – Center – Chicago Blackhawks – Contract: Pending UFA, $2 million AAV

15. Trent Frederic – Center – Boston Bruins – Contract: Pending UFA, $2.3 million AAV

16. Jake Evans – Center – Montreal Canadiens – Contract: Pending UFA, $1.7 million AAV

17. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Center – New York Islanders – Contract: 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

18. Justin Brazeau – Right Wing – Boston Bruins – Contract: Pending UFA, $775,000 AAV

19. Brian Dumoulin – Left Defense – Anaheim Ducks – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.15 million AAV

20. David Savard – Right Defense – Montréal Canadiens – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.5 million AAV

21. Cody Ceci – Right Defense – San Jose Sharks – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.25 million AAV

22. Zac Jones – Left Defense – New York Rangers – Contract: Pending RFA, $812,500 AAV

23. Morgan Frost – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: Pending RFA, $2.1 million AAV

24. Nick Robertson – Right Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs – Contract: Pending RFA, $875,000 AAV

25. Dan Vladar – Goaltender – Calgary Flames – Contract: Pending UFA, $2.2 million AAV

26. Josh Anderson – Wing – Montreal Canadiens – Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.5 million AAV

27. Andrei Kuzmenko – Left Wing – Calgary Flames – Contract: Pending UFA, $5.5 million AAV

28. K’Andre Miller – Left Defense – New York Rangers – Contract: Pending RFA, $3.872 million AAV

29. Elias Pettersson – Center – Vancouver Canucks – Contract: 7 years remaining, $11.6 million AAV

