NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Bridge deals for Hughes and Pettersson?

TSN Radio Vancouver: Jason Brough on Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson, who both have a year left on their deals: “Do we need to start talking more about a bridge deal for Hughes and Pettersson? Will Benning, in Covid times, be able to give them long contracts…or are you looking where the only option is a bridge through the years we’re dealing with a flat cap”

Satiar Shah: Have to wonder if the Canucks will reconsider throwing in an asset to move out some salary as long as it doesn’t cost them a first-round pick or a top prospect.

Leafs to carry a reduced roster this season

TSN: Frank Seravalli doesn’t think the pandemic really accelerated their salary cap issues down the road. The Leafs appeared to figure out how they are going to handle the flat cap of $81.5 million for this season.

Mikheyev is now signed, and Travis Dermott needs a new deal. Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said on the weekend that they could carry close to 20 roster players this season.