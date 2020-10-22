NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Nothing new on Virtanen, and Leivo could be leaving

Irfaan Gaffar: There isn’t really anything new to report with regards to Jake Virtanen and the Vancouver Canucks.

It does sound like forward Josh Leivo is listening to offers from other teams.

Mikheyev took less to help the Maple Leafs cap situation

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Ilya Mikheyev‘s agent Dan Milstein said that took lower salary cap number than they initially agreed to with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He signed a two-year deal with a $1.645 million salary cap hit – salaries of $1.1 million and $2.19 million.

“Ilya decided to step off a little bit from an already agreed number to help the team fit under the cap,” Mikheyev’s agent, Dan Milstein, told Sportsnet after tweeting news of the signing Tuesday night. “For Ilya, it was less about the money, but more about the role in the organization. He wishes to win the Stanley Cup. It’s been a lifelong dream.”

Leafs won’t be using LTIR entering the season

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas was on NHL Tonight talking about the team. Dubas says that assistant GM Brandon Pridham is the main guy with the regard to working the salary cap.