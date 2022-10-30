NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Where is it going to go for the Vancouver Canucks?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and on 32 Thoughts on where it’s going to go in Vancouver.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well, obviously they started 0-5-2 and nobody there was really in a good headspace at all. Last 48 hours they have had back-to-back, everybody is feeling a little bit better.

But I think one of the storylines that came out of this was that the Vancouver Canucks made it very clear to some of their players that if there were changes made, they wouldn’t just be potentially the head coach.

I heard what they told some players were this, ‘we’ve had two coaches now with this group. It isn’t working so far. So if anybody thinks we’re going to sit back and wait and say, oh that’s going to be the change we’re going to make, you might be mistaken. The changes might be with the roster.’

So, I think the players got that message loud and clear. We’ll see where this goes. It’s two big wins in 24 hours.

Like I said, they made it very clear to the players that there would be changes on the roster to if things continue.

The Maple Leafs didn’t want to give up a pick for Ethan Bear

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Ethan Bear and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

” there was a big trade in the NHL. Ethan Bear from Carolina to Vancouver.

One of the things people were wondering, did Toronto, with some of it’s holes on defense, say we want to get into this.

I think Toronto did look at it. I think the issue was, where Vancouver was willing to go where Toronto wasn’t, was the extra draft pick. With all the salary the Canucks and Leafs would have to take, Toronto didn’t want to do that, add the extra pick because one of the reasons is, if they trade one, they could have as few as three this year.

Lilegran and Benn could be back next week.”

