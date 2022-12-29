NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Should there be more than one Vancouver Canucks untouchable?

Donnie & Dhali: Craig Button on the Donnie & Dhali show on the Vancouver Canucks.

Don Taylor: “Should Elias Pettersson be considered Vancouver’s only untouchable?”

Button: “Well, I would put Quinn Hughes in that category as well. I know Thatcher Demko has not played at the same level that we’ve seen him play, but he’s a number one goaltender.

When you think about his age, and you think about the time and patience that the Vancouver Canucks displayed with him and where he’s found himself. You can’t find guys like that. You can hope and go out there. They have their number one goaltender.

And hopefully, he comes back and he finds that level of play that we’ve become accustomed to and that I think he’s capable of playing, and that he’s injury free.

So I have three guys in that category. I see a lot of teams around the league Donnie, oh we’ll find a goaltender. Well, Vancouver has one. Why you going to give up the guy who’s a number? I think he’s a bonafide number one goalie.

Not much of a market for a Golden Knight goaltender

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights have three NHL capable goaltenders. One of Adin Hill ($2.175 million) and Laurent Brossoit ($2.325 million) will likely be moved. Both are pending UFAs.

Teams that might be interested in adding a goaltender include:

Winnipeg Jets – Jets backup David Rittich has a 5-4 record and a .908 save percentage. Brossoit played with the Jets from 2018 to 2021.

Philadelphia Flyers – Carter Hart is injured and they are running with Samuel Ersson and Felix Sandstrom. Trading for a Vegas goalie would mean they want to be more competitive or Hart would be out longer-term.

Vancouver Canucks – Doubtful they’d give up an asset for temporary goalie help. Cap issues as well.