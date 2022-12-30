NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Red Wings, Islanders, Canucks and Jets

Buffalo Sabres: Buffalo Sabres defensemen Owen Power and Jacob Bryson returned to the lineup last night.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Max Pacioretty won’t make his season debut tonight but he should return within their next 10 games.

Pacioretty tore his Achilles in August and was expected to be out for six months.

“He’s not in tomorrow. It’s definitely in the realm now where you could say are we going to see him in the next 10 games? Maybe. It’s progressing nicely now. The fact that he’s starting to get into real practices is a good sign.”

NHL.com: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine missed last night’s game due to being in COVID protocol.

Florida Panthers: Forward Aleksander Barkov, and defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Radko Gudas returned to the lineup last night.

Ted Kulfan: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso missed last night’s game with an illness.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert said that forwards Kyle Palmieri, Cal Clutterbuck and goaltender Semyon Varlamov will travel with the team on their road trip while Simon Holmstrom, Adam Pelech and Oliver Wahlstrom won’t.

Vancouver Canucks: The Vancouver Canucks have activated defenseman Travis Dermott from the LTIR.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt skated for the first time since he suffered his upper-body injury. Coach Rick Bowness said that Schmidt is closer to returning than forward Cole Perfetti.

Forward Saku Maenalanen will be a little longer than Schmidt and Perfetti.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers continues to skate.

Forward Blake Wheeler will start skating in two to seven days.