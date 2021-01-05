NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Washington Capitals

Canucks notes on Vatanen, Podkolzin and Green

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks stopped calling the camp of unrestricted free agent defenseman Sami Vatanen on January 1st.

Jason Brough: Canucks GM Jim Benning said that Vasili Podkolzin’s KHL contract is up on April 30th and that the Canucks plan is to sign him and then get him into their lineup as soon as they can.

Jason Brough: Canucks GM Benning on potentially making any more moves: “done for right now.”

Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green is entering the final year of his deal. GM Jim Benning said over the weekend that they plan on getting him signed to an extension.

“Travis has done an excellent job coaching this group of players. I think, from a development standpoint, our young players have continued to get better under him every year. We think he’s the right fit for this group and our group moving forward,” Benning told MacIntyre during a press conference Sunday as the Canucks opened training camp. “We want to kind of take a look at the financial landscape of the whole business here as we keep moving forward, but our intention is to sign Travis to an extension so he’s part of our group here moving forward.”

Ovechkin not worried there haven’t been extension talks yet

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin said there hasn’t been any contract extension talks with GM Brian MacLellan yet. He doesn’t seem concerned about it.

Pierre LeBrun: Ovechkin isn’t using an agent, he’s representing himself.

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Alex Ovechkin has a year left on his contract. He said there is “plenty of time” to get something worked out and isn’t worried if it doesn’t get done by the end of training camp.

“I don’t think we’re in a rush,” Ovechkin said after Washington’s first practice of training camp Monday. “I think we understand everything that’s happening right now, so whenever it’s done, it’s done. If it’s not done, we’re going to talk and we’ll see.”

Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said earlier that he plans on meeting with Ovechkin at some point during training camp to talk contract, but it hasn’t happen yet. Ovechkin represented himself back in 2008 when he negotiated his 13-year deal.