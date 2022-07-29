NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Artem Zub, and Landing Spots for Nazem Kadri

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Canucks will address the blue line through trade

Taj: Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford on Bob McCown’s podcast: “It’s appears that it’s going to take longer to address the defense than we would have liked and we’re going to have to do it through trades.”

Taj: Rutherford on UFA defenseman John Klingberg: “We were not in a position to go after a player like that (salary cap). Looking for a right shot Dman would be ideal right now.”

The Senators haven’t talked to RFA Artem Zub yet

Shawn Simpson: Dan Milstein, the agent for RFA defenseman Artem Zub, said that there hasn’t been any dialogue with the Ottawa Senators, nor has there been a contract offer.

If/when there is, they’ll review it and decide from there.

Potential destinations for Nazem Kadri

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Potential landing spots for free agent forward Nazem Kadri.

New York Islanders – Cap space: $11,185,037 – Already have three centers but could move one of Brock Nelson or Mathew Barzal to the wing.

Seattle Kraken – Cap space: $2,210,834 – No longer have the cap they once did. Could move out a contract or two. Defenseman John Klingberg fills a need more than Kadri at center.

Calgary Flames – Cap space: $9.3 million – Still need to sign RFAs Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington but could use a center like Kadri.

Boston Bruins – Cap space: $4,758,333 – Would be a perfect fit in Boston as a No. 2 center. Has a bit of history with the Bruins – suspended in the 2018 and 2019 playoffs for hits againts Bruins players.

Ottawa Senators – Cap space: $10,890,119 – They may be better off spending the money on their blue line and keep Tim Stutzle at center.

Detroit Red Wings – Cap space: $10,296,111 – Have been spending money this offseason and still have room. Are they close enough to contending though?

Colorado Avalanche – Cap space: $3.91 million – Can they find a way to fit in a contract? Could move J.T. Compher and his $3.5 million cap hit. They don’t appear to want to move Sam Girard and his $5 million cap hit.