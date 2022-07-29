NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Artem Zub, and Landing Spots for Nazem Kadri
Canucks will address the blue line through trade

Taj: Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford on Bob McCown’s podcast: “It’s appears that it’s going to take longer to address the defense than we would have liked and we’re going to have to do it through trades.”

Taj: Rutherford on UFA defenseman John Klingberg: “We were not in a position to go after a player like that (salary cap). Looking for a right shot Dman would be ideal right now.”

The Senators haven’t talked to RFA Artem Zub yet

Shawn Simpson: Dan Milstein, the agent for RFA defenseman Artem Zub, said that there hasn’t been any dialogue with the Ottawa Senators, nor has there been a contract offer.

If/when there is, they’ll review it and decide from there.

Potential destinations for Nazem Kadri

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Potential landing spots for free agent forward Nazem Kadri.

New York Islanders – Cap space: $11,185,037 – Already have three centers but could move one of Brock Nelson or Mathew Barzal to the wing.

Seattle Kraken – Cap space: $2,210,834 – No longer have the cap they once did. Could move out a contract or two. Defenseman John Klingberg fills a need more than Kadri at center.

Calgary Flames – Cap space: $9.3 million – Still need to sign RFAs Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington but could use a center like Kadri.

Boston Bruins – Cap space: $4,758,333 – Would be a perfect fit in Boston as a No. 2 center. Has a bit of history with the Bruins – suspended in the 2018 and 2019 playoffs for hits againts Bruins players.

Ottawa Senators – Cap space: $10,890,119 – They may be better off spending the money on their blue line and keep Tim Stutzle at center.

Detroit Red Wings – Cap space: $10,296,111 – Have been spending money this offseason and still have room. Are they close enough to contending though?

Colorado Avalanche – Cap space: $3.91 million – Can they find a way to fit in a contract? Could move J.T. Compher and his $3.5 million cap hit. They don’t appear to want to move Sam Girard and his $5 million cap hit.