NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, and the Montreal Canadiens

Vancouver Canucks GM on the contract Bo Horvat situation

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin when ask if he’s optimistic that they’ll be able to sign Bo Horvat to an extension before the start of the season.

“Deals like this take time. Am I optimistic it’s going to happen before the season? Maybe. We’re still communicating, so we’ll see.”

Allvin when asked if he thinks it could become a distraction if he isn’t extended soon.

“It could be, it definitely could be. I mean, we saw it on all the rumours on Miller. It could be a distraction, but I know Bo is focused and committed and wants to stay, so hopefully we find a solution here.”

Boston Bruins GM on PTOs

Mark Divver: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on PTO invites: “We’ve got a final decision to make. I don’t know right now. There’s 1 that’s pending. We’ve talked to several guys & some have made choices to go elsewhere based on opportunity. ‘Right now, (no invites). But there’s 1 that’s hanging out there.”

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to shed salary, and add a right-handed defenseman

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: A source is saying that Montreal Canadiens GM Ken Hughes is trying to make a move before the start of the season.

If they were able to move around $2 million in salary cap space, they’d be able to remove Carey Price from the offseason LTIR. That would allow them to maximize their LTIR relief pool in-season.

They are looking to move a forward, and are in the market for a veteran, right-handed defenseman.

The source said that other teams are wanting to see their players in training camp before making decisions. The Canadiens have been shopping Mike Hoffman, Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak this offseason.

Teams have also called the Canadiens about Jake Allen, who the Canadiens have had preliminary contract extension talks with. It would be a big surprise if Allen was moved before the season starts.