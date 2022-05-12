NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Boudreau, Offer Sheet Speculation, and Ekman-Larsson

Boudreau plans to return if/when details get worked out

Rick Dhaliwal: Talked to Bruce Boudreau last night and he said he wants to be back in Vancouver and there are just some details that need to be worked out.

Rick Dhaliwal: Boudreau said that he hasn’t spoken to any other teams. He’s been relaxing at home. His plan is to return to the Canucks, if and when the final details get worked out with the team.

Taj: Darren Dreger on the Boudreau situation: “If I’m Van ownership, I’m sitting there like, are u kidding me? We gave u the opportunity here. Yeah you did well…but there are some things we as a hockey department have to work on. So you’re either in or you’re out regardless of what the calendar date says”

On the Canucks offer sheet and Ekman-Larsson trade speculation

Donnie and Dhali: Elliotte Friedman when asked about Jeff Marek’s comments on the weekend about the Vancouver Canucks, potentially offer sheeting someone this offseason, and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

“Well, I just think it was Jeff who more talked about it, and unfortunately I think it got mucked up a little bit. With the Hamonic pick, it would be at the draft as opposed to after because the offer sheets happen after the draft.

But I do think in general what he was trying to paint, is that I think the Canucks are going to be a very aggressive team in terms of what they are willing to try and what they’re willing to think of. It’s always been Jim Rutherford’s MO. I don’t believe it’s going to be any different here.

Obviously, you guys have some internal business you’re going to try and take care of first with the likes of Boeser and Horvat and Miller. But I think there’s going to be a lot out there.

You know, I don’t know if the OEL thing is going to work. He’s got a lot of control over it and it’s a big contract but I do think the Canucks are trying to see if there’s anything they could potentially do there.