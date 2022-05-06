NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller and Bruce Boudreau

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford on Brock Boeser‘s contract: “We are trying to make a compromise and make a deal with Boeser with term.”

Taj: Canucks Rutherford on Canucks Central on J.T. Miller: “We’re going to negotiate with his agent this off-season. We’re going to negotiate in a way that works for the Canucks, not only for now but long-term.”

TSN: Canucks Bruce Boudreau has told Patrik Allvin and Jim Rutherford that he wants to be back next season.

“I told (GM) Patrik (Allvin) and Jim that I wanted to coach here next year. We’re just talking right now and I’m sure, hopefully, things get done. But I think they want me back and I know I want to be back, so I think it should work out.”

The Canucks will hold their professional and amateur scouting meeting later this month. They’ve had positive talks with pending RFA Brock Boeser.

“We’d like to stay with our same plan,” Rutherford said. “We have players, keep them in their mid-20s or younger so that the team can come together in the next year or two. There may be a case where it ends up in free agency, maybe a couple of weeks in, that a player in their 30s falls back and we may feel that that’s the right thing to do at the right price and the right term. But our plan is still the same.”

The Canucks have already had their exit meeting with J.T. Miller and will speak with Boeser next week. Allvin said they’ll talk extension when the time comes.