NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Bruce Boudreau and Bo Horvat

The Canucks have some big coaching decisions to make

TSN: Darren Dreger notes it’s a pivotal time for the Vancouver Canucks and they could have some big decisions to make soon. It’s hard to make a meaningful trade given the salary cap issues for so many teams. What about the future of Bruce Boudreau.

“So if you fire Bruce Boudreau in the near future, perhaps you’re risking the long-term future of the organization. Because all teams are looking at the 2023 draft and the Vancouver Canucks are no different. And maybe there’s long-term benefit in a draft pick.

So a new coach comes in and changes the direction of the club, is that good for the long-term viability of the Vancouver Canucks? Do you stand pat, hold on to Bruce Boudreau and risk the development, the impact of the young NHL players within the Canucks organization? Maybe make the change in the new year so that a new coach comes in, he ingrains a philosophy, the systems, a structure that Jim Rutherford always talks about so that this team is ready to roll in the new year next season. Big decisions ahead.”

Bo Horvat‘s play increasing the return if the Canucks can’t re-sign him

Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford on Sportsnet 650 on pending UFA forward Bo Horvat and if it remains a priority for them and if there’s been any movement on talks lately.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“There hasn’t been any movement. Our priority is to keep Bo. We recognize what he can do for us. He’s off too, I’m very proud of him, give him a lot of credit. He could lose his focus here and be thinking about what is going to happen with his contract and whatnot but he came in ready to play. He’s played terrific for us.

So, I hope that keeps going. I hope we can sign him. If we can’t sign him, the better we play, the better return we’re going to get for him. So, it works out for everybody.

But ideally, we can figure out a way to keep Bo in Vancouver.”