NHL Rumors: Canucks and Boudreau, and the Jets and Dubois

Boudreau to remain in Vancouver?

Rick Dhaliwal: Thomas Drance on the Donnie and Dhali show Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau‘s future: “Hearing the same stuff as you Rick, there is optimism, there will be an attempt to get it done, they will try.”

Pierre-Luc Dubois in Winnipeg is a situation to watch this offseason

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman asked about the Winnipeg Jets and what might be in store for them this offseason.

“Well, you know Winnipeg got eliminated from the playoffs, and a lot of us had huge expectations for them, including them themselves. There’s been a lot of rumors about what they may do, and some of the changes they may might make or might not make on or off the ice.

I think one scenario that a lot of people will be watching is Pierre-Luc Dubois. He’s up for a new contract. He’s got two years towards unrestricted free agency.

So he’s in a situation where he’s got some real power over his future. And if the Jets can’t sign him long-term, or they don’t feel they can sign him long-term, I think this is going to be a situation to watch.

So there will obviously be conversations about what he wants to do. How long he wants to sign for and what the Jets want to do. But I think this going to be one to watch in particular cause if he’s not willing to sign long-term, I think you’re going to hear some conversations about his name being out there.”

**NHLRumors.com transcription