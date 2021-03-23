NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, and a Quiet Deadline

Rhys Jessop: If the Vancouver Canucks become sellers at the trade deadline, they could look to trade recent waiver pickups Jimmy Vesey and Travis Boyd.

Ristolainen won’t talk about playing elsewhere

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen said it wouldn’t be appropriate to discuss whether he would be interested in playing somewhere else. He added that with half the season to go, he wants to help the team turn it around.

Janmark on rumors

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks Mattias Janmark on trade rumors: “You’re always aware the deadline is coming up. It’s out of your control. I signed a 1-year deal to improve my value and set myself up for the future. Whether that’s here or someone else, we’ll see.”

De Haan on expansion

Ben Pope: Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan on the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

“If you go to Seattle, you go to Seattle. That’s how it is. You still have a job, get to play hockey. I’ve been through it before with Vegas — I was left exposed in that draft, too, and ended up staying with the Isles.” “It’s not going to be a burden on my play. I’m still going to try to play my best. If I’m exposed, maybe this season is a tryout for that team. We want to make the playoffs here, so that’s the most important goal.”

Expect a quiet deadline

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion on TSN 1200 on the NHL trade deadline.

“I predict we’ll see a fairly quiet trade deadline, not just for the Senators but for the entire NHL, just because of the landscape for everything,” Dorion said. “It’s a buyer’s market compared to a seller’s market. Things can change quickly, but in talking to my counterparts, I get the feeling we’re not going to see as many trades as we have in the past.”

Mike Reilly and Ryan Dzingel have been in the rumor of late but don’t expect a big return if they move either.