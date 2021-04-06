NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Sellers, Soft Sellers, and Trade Bait Board

Edler wants to say in Vancouver

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman said on CHEK TV that he is hearing that Alex Edler’s preference is to stay in Vancouver.

Will the Sabres sit Hall?

Darren Dreger: It will be interesting to see if the Buffalo Sabres decide to sit Taylor Hall tonight or not.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams continues to have trade talks with teams. There is a sense that trade talks have escalated but nothing is imminent. If they were to keep out Hall out this week it would be a telling move.

Sellers, soft sellers and trade bait board

Frank Seravalli of TSN: A GM last week on the asking prices so far.

“Teams would like me to pay full freight, essentially normal historical trade deadline prices, for what amounts to a half tank of gas.”

It is a buyers market at the moment.

The Buyers

Toronto Maple Leafs – Players that would make sense include Mikael Granlund, Kyle Palmieri, Nick Foligno and Tanner Pearson.

Winnipeg Jets – Would prefer a rental defenseman, one with size and bite. Potential fits include Mattias Ekholm, David Savard, Jamie Oleksiak, Josh Manson, Brandon Montour or Nikita Zadorov.

New York Islanders – Look to fill Anders Lee spot. Potential targets include Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri and Nick Foligno.

Carolina Hurricanes – Could use a right-handed defenseman and a depth forward.

Colorado Avalanche – May look to add some goalie insurance.

Florida Panthers – Have a hole on the blue line with Aaron Ekblad out the year, but you aren’t replacing him.

Soft buyers

Edmonton Oilers – right-shooting depth centre.

Montreal Canadiens – defensive depth.

Pittsburgh Penguins – depth centre.

Washington Capitals – experienced goaltending.

Tampa Bay Lightning – defensive depth.

Boston Bruins – top-six winger and/or defensive muscle.

Vegas Golden Knights – centre depth.

Can Take on Salary for assets

Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks

Sellers

Calgary Flames, Ottawa Senators, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, and New Jersey Devils.

Trade bait board

1. David Savard – RD

2. Kyle Palmieri – RW

3. Taylor Hall – LW

4. Nick Foligno – LW

5. Jonathan Bernier – G

6. Luke Glendening – C

7. Mikael Granlund – C

8. Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect

9. Scott Laughton – C

10. Mattias Ekholm – LD

11. Jost Manson – RD

12. Chicago Blackhawks salary cap space

13. Chris Driedger – G

14. Brandon Montour – RD

15. Alex Goligoski – LD

16. Vince Dunn – LD

17. Ryan Murray – LD

18. Bobby Ryan – RW

19. Colin Miller – RD

20. Ryan Dzingel – LW

21. Rickard Rakell – RW

22. Derek Ryan – C

23. Devan Dubnyk – G

24. Artturi Lehkonen – LW

25. Tanner Pearson – LW

26. Nikita Zakorov – LD

27. Marcus Sorensen – LW

28. Marc Staal – LD

29. Sam Bennett – C

30. Jamie Oleksiak – LD

31. Dmitry Kulikov – LD

32. Jake Virtanen – RW

33. Alex Kerfoot – C

34. Darcy Kuemper – G

35. Anthony DeAngelo – RD