NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and the Washington Capitals

Canucks haven’t spoken with pending UFA Pearson yet

TSN: Darren Dreger said that contract talks haven’t started between the Vancouver Canucks and pending unrestricted free agent forward Tanner Pearson.

“There is going to be negotiation and discussions with the Pearson camp but they really haven’t started yet. Benning wants to get that process well underway before the April 12 trade deadline. The simple reason is that he needs to understand whether there’s a contractual fit between Tanner Pearson and the Vancouver Canucks. If not, then he’s got to get something for Pearson. You can’t allow him to walk at the end of the year.”

After the trade deadline, GM Jim Benning will then turn to his top pending restricted free agents in Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

Flames looking for a winger

TSN: Frank Seravalli said that the Calgary Flames are looking for a winger.

“Well, he’s on the hunt for a right-winger. Not just a guy who plays on the right side but a right-shooting winger. There’s been a conundrum there. They love the contribution from Elias Lindholm on that top line but they feel that they’re a better-balanced team with Lindholm centring that second line. That of course opens up a hole on the right side that they’d love to fill.”

The Flames have tried Dominik Simon, Andrew Mangiapane, among others without sustained success.

Where will the Capitals look to add depth?

TSN: Frank Seravalli said that Washington Capitals GM will monitor his two young goaltenders in Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov leading up to the trade deadline. Will they look for a veteran goaltender or for depth at a different position?