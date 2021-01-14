NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Canucks looking for a top-six winger

TSN: Darren Dreger said the Vancouver Canucks like their blue line and goaltending. They like what they’ve seen in forward Nils Hoglander so far and are curious to see him in a top-six role, but can he maintain it? Vasili Podkolzin won’t be available to them until after the KHL season.

“But Jim Benning is definitely looking at the market and hunting for a top-six winger.”

Hurricanes looking to move a goaltender

Chris Johnston: Goaltender Anton Forsberg will remain in Edmonton after being claimed by the Carolina Hurricanes earlier this week.

The Hurricanes were able to get Alex Nedeljkovic through waivers and have assigned him to their taxi squad.

They are taking trade calls on Forsberg.

Chris Johnston: If Forsberg gets traded to a Canadian team, maybe back to the Oilers, he wouldn’t have to go through the 14-day quarantine period since he didn’t leave the country.

Tortorella confirms that Dubois wants out

Jon Lane of NHL.com: Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella said forward Pierre-Luc Dubois would like to be traded and he has told the team.

“Yeah, he wants out,” Tortorella told “Rothman and Ice” on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus. “He spoke to the team, as we do here. It’s a little bit different than and were. This is a 22-year-old kid. It doesn’t happen that often, so he has been honest with the group. I wish he was a little bit more honest as far as reasons why. I still haven’t really gotten to that, but I think he needs to speak on that. I won’t.”

Tortorella added that Dubois is on a short leash

” has had a good camp, but it’s a short leash with me as far as this is concerned,” Tortorella said. “He needs to continue to do the things to help this team win and be the best teammate he can be, or I’m not sure where it goes. It’s a situation, and we’ll go to it day by day.”

Dubois signed a two-year, $5 million per season contract at the end of last month. GM Jarmo Kekalainen hasn’t said if he’ll trade Dubois.