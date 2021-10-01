NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Closing in on Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes Contracts

TSN: Darren Dreger on Insider Trading said that talks intensified between the Vancouver Canucks and RFAs Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

“Now, I’m told they’re still grinding, they’re not there yet. They’re still apart on a number of the issues, that’s how the status of the negotiations is being qualified, but everyone is trying to move a little bit. So, in that, there’s also reason for optimism.”

Darren Dreger: Hughes could be looking at a six years and Pettersson for three years.

Satiar Shah: Hearing that Hughes’ deal will come in at just over $7.75 million per year.

Irfaan Gaffar: Sounds like Pettersson will come in at just under $8 million.

Puck Pedia: The Canucks have $12.8 million in salary cap space with 21 roster players (not including Pettersson and Hughes). They can put Micheal Ferland on the LTIR and able to exceed the cap by up to $3.5 million, giving them $16.3 million on projected cap space.

Puck Pedia: “A reported 6 yr deal for Quinn Hughes would cover 1 UFA year (similar to Makar).

A reported 3 yr deal for Pettersson would leave him an RFA w/ arbitration eligibility & 1 year from UFA eligibility. He could potentially accept his Qualifying Offer or go to Arb & then be UFA”

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger yesterday afternoon (before the evening reports): “What is a little perplexing I think is that so much work was done by the Vancouver Canucks in the offseason dating back to the trade they made acquiring Ekman-Larsson and Garland then they extend Conor Garland, how do you leave those two kids until the end?”

Here’s Pettersson’s microstat breakdown from the 2020-21 season. That slot pass rate number surprised me but I think it checks out with what struck me as maybe a bit more perimeter play from him before he got hurt this season. pic.twitter.com/H7l0kFY5LB — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 1, 2021

Here’s a snapshot of Quinn Hughes’ microstats from the 2020-21 season. Great transition work, incredible passing, but a tough defensive zone turnover rate, difficulty in puck battles, and a tendency to get burned off the rush. pic.twitter.com/LPsLIfd92i — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 1, 2021

The Vancouver Canucks also have re-signed Elias Pettersson, the best player on the team, to three-year deal with $~7.7M per year per @SatiarShah. Pettersson was one of the best players in the 2019-20 season, and we believe he’ll be good like that again in the next season. pic.twitter.com/LcUHdB6rei — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) October 1, 2021