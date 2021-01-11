NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Colorado Avalanche, and the Montreal Canadiens

The plan still remains for Podkolzin to stay with SKA

Rick Dhaliwal: There have been lots of recent rumors about Vancouver Canucks prospect Vasili Podkolzin leaving his KHL team, SKA, after he was made a healthy scratch on Saturday.

Sources say that as of now the plan remains that he’d spend the rest of the season with SKA.

Landeskog wants to remain in Colorado, but a deal may take some time

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is entering the final year of his contract which carries a $5.57 million salary cap hit. He won’t be the only Avs free agents – Philipp Grubauer and Brandon Saad will be UFAs, and Cale Makar will be a RFA. After the 2021-22 season, Nathan MacKinnon will need a new deal.

“Gabe is looking forward to staying his whole career with the Avs,’’ his agent Peter Wallen said. “Joe Sakic’s intention is the very same … we are looking forward to signing long term when we all know where COVID-19 is taking us.’’

The Avs and Landeskog’s have already spoken.

Byron ignoring trade rumors

Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette: Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron is healthy is battling for a spot on the fourth line.

Bryon has had his name in the rumors as the Canadiens will be tight to the salary cap. He’s in the second year of his four-year deal with a $3.4 million salary cap hit.

Bryon ignores the trade rumors as they out of his control, and only focusing on helping the Canadiens.