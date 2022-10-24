NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Conor Garland and Nils Hoglander

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on the Sekeres and Price Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland and Nils Hoglander.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Is he Bruce’s type of player? Two players who have gotten into Bruce’s doghouse this week, Garland and Hoglander. What’s the common theme there? Not the biggest guys in the world.

When the new regime took over, right away Garland’s name was in trade rumors. I heard that small thing last year, but you never know, right? Garland goes to dirty areas. He works hard. Is a great skater.

You know the old saying guys, the small guy in hockey has to prove he can play. The big guy in hockey has to prove he can’t play. Is there something there?”

Matt Sekeres: “Dreger mentioned to us on Wednesday that he would not be surprised if it just doesn’t work out with Garland.”

Dhaliwal: “His name was in trade rumors last year when the new regime got here. Certain types of players are not for certain coaches or GMs. I’m just wondering.

Sekeres: “He’s not the coach’s guy. He’s not the administrations guy. Nobody there owns the extension that the Canucks gave him.”

Blake Price: “Guys, with those 5-on-5 numbers, he’d have value for a lot of teams. A lot of teams would value his 5-on-5 numbers.”

Sekeres: “You wish the terms isn’t what it is because teams are still scared of term.”

Price: “But not many contracts begin with a four though Matt, as much as it’s basically five. Not many contracts begin with a four. I think he’d have trade value.”

Dhaliwal: “I do agree with you there and if you’re going to use a chip, if you’re going to use a forward to get you a defenseman and lord knows, everybody knows they could use another top-four defenseman. Maybe you use Garland as the chip to move him and get a defenseman.

But boy it caught a lot of people off guard, the Garland scratch, but he’s got to go back and the coach is sending a message. That’s the bottom line. Him and Hoglander have kind of been up and down. In the coaches doghouse, out of it, into it.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription