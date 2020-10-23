NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Dallas Stars, and the Boston Bruins

Canucks still trying to re-sign Josh Leivo, buyout window open this weekend

Iain MacIntyre: The Vancouver Canucks have 15 forwards under contract for next season but they are still trying to re-sign Josh Leivo.

The Canucks still have the 24-hour buyout window this weekend.

Cap Friendly: “Due to the shortened COVID schedule, and as explained in the NHL MOU, the window for this off-season is only 24 hours in length, and opens two days after the final arbitration case, not 3.”

Stars and Bowness working on a multi-year deal

Sean Shapiro: The Dallas Stars and head coach Rick Bowness are working multi-year contract extension.

There has been a lot of turnover behind the Stars bench since Lindy Ruff left and they are looking for some more stability.

Bruins waiting on Chara and preparing for life without him

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are preparing for the possibility of defenseman Zdeno Chara not being back with the team next season.

“If ‘Zee’ ends up in another uniform, then we have to rely on these young guys,” Bruce Cassidy told Martinez. “I guess that’s the way I look at it. I look at it as a coach. You try to separate the personal side of it. You go to bat with these guys every day, it’s a privilege to coach them but then people change, there’s trades and then you move on and then you gotta worry about the next guy.”

Bruins GM Don Sweeney has recently said that they are waiting on Chara to make the next move in their contract talks.