NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Dallas Stars, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Will the Vancouver Canucks be able to afford Dakota Joshua?

Ben Kuzma of The Province: The Vancouver Canucks have around $27 million in projected salary cap space but three RFAs and eight UFAs. They also need to find a top-six winger.

Three of their UFAs bring an edge to their game – forward Dakota Joshua and defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Tyler Myers.

The 28-year-old Joshua is coming off a career high in goals with 18 and points with 32, in 63 games. He led the team with 244 hits. He put up four goals and four assists in 13 playoff games to go along with his 74 hits.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin at their end-of-season media address.

“Dakota came in here and was highly recommended by my staff and we’ve seen him over the two years take steps. We’ll find the next Dakota Joshua here for the coaches to work with and I’m confident in my staff to find the right personnel to be successful.”

Was that a negotiating ploy? He’ll be looking for a raise and could get over $3 million on the open market. Joshua said he’d like to stay but will they be able to afford him?

Is it either Dallas or Toronto for Chris Tanev?

Sekeres and Price: John Shannon on Dallas Stars pending UFA defenseman Chris Tanev and the tax advantage some teams will have.

“To me, the thing with Tanev is, what will the term be?

And you know, Brad Treliving has a relationship with Chris as well. The Maple Leafs are in need of somebody.

And the other aspect is that Dallas is a pretty good place to play too and no state tax. So there’s that huge advantage of the difference between 37% and 51 or 52%, that teams like Dallas and Nashville and Tampa and Florida and Seattle and Utah, I guess. They can actually put into play.

So it’s going to be a tough road a-ho for a, for any team in Canada to try to compete with those teams. I’d be shocked if Chris Tanev ends up anywhere other than Dallas or Toronto.”