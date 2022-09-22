NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, David Pastrnak, Jason Robertson, and Jakob Chychrun

The Canucks could use Nils Hoglander as trade bait for a defenseman

Matt Sekeres of the Daily Hive: Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander could find himself on the fourth line or he could be used as trade bait.

The Canucks are kicking tires on Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear according to Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet. Could the Canucks use Hoglander to acquire Bear? doesn’t think they should.

If the Canucks do decide to move on Hoglander (for Bear or another defenseman), they’d be selling low on him.

Sweeney not concerned about David Pastrnak‘s contract situation

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on if they have any concerns about contracts talks with David Pastrnak heading into the season: “I don’t think there’s a concern. In a perfect world we sign him to be a lifelong Bruin & that’s always been our goal. Hopefully he & his camp feels the exact same way. That’s what our goal is”

Jason Robertson not a Stars camp as the sides continue to talk

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said that RFA forward Jason Robertson won’t be at camp when it opens today: “We’ve had negotiations, ongoing steadily the last couple weeks, but unfortunately won’t be there. Hoping he gets there as soon as possible.”

“Let’s hope this comes together quickly. I think he’s disappointed he’s not at camp and we are too. It is very important for a younger player , and, as you mentioned, new coaching staff and everything else. We do have some time on our side.”

Jakob Chychrun still hoping for a trade to a contender

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun said the was okay with the Coyotes offer on trying to trade him to a contending team instead of going through another rebuild. A deal obviously didn’t get done this offseason. Chychrun still hopes a deal can be found.

Craig Morgan: Chychrun said that he’ll continue to work hard and be a good teammate. He hopes to be traded to a playoff contender.