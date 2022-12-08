NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn could draw plenty of interest

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Tuesday’s The Jeff Marek Show: Third Frame Frenzy episode on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“… The thing also to Jeff, and you were talking about this the other day. Hockey is so skilled now, the game has changed so much, that I think it actually makes players like Trouba and Schenn more dangerous.

I’m not as crazy about the behind-the-net play (Schenn’s hit on Jauraj Slafkovsky) but I realize that not everybody hits like people use to but there are some guys who are still out there.

We we’re talking this week on the podcast about Luke Schenn’s value, that’s why there’s going to be a lot of, how many phone calls do you think Jim Rutherford‘s going to get about Luke Schenn today?

Marek: “I know considering how many teams Luke Schenn has played for and successes that he’s had. Let’s not forget it’s not as if this guy is 25 years old anymore.

They decide to move Luke Schenn, they’re going to get a lot, but they’re also going to lose a lot if they decide to move Luke Schenn. You know what I mean.

He’s really become, he’s stayed in this league long enough that, that is now, the way that he plays, is now valued and treasured by every single team in the NHL. To me the Luke Schenn career arc, and when he’s valued and when he’s not and when there’s a premium on how he plays. Right now, to that point, there’s only a handful of guys that do that.

And who wants guys that do that? Elliotte, everybody.”

Friedman: “Everybody does. Everybody who is trying to win a Stanley Cup does. Absolutely. Everybody is.”

Marek: “And it’s pretty obvious he’s one of Boudreau’s favorites too.

Friedman: “What’s not to like? Nothing.”