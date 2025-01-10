NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Don’t Regret Not Trading Elias Pettersson Last Season

The Vancouver Canucks continue to be the talk of the rumor mill. It is hard to imagine the Canucks moving on Elias Pettersson this quickly since they just signed him to an eight-year contract extension that carries an $11.6 million salary cap hit. However, this is not the first time his name has come up in trade rumors.

In fact, they go back to last year when the Canucks were trying to pry Martin Necas away from the Carolina Hurricanes. However, neither party pulled the trigger on the trade. Both players signed extensions. Necas signed a short-term deal, while Pettersson signed a long-term extension.

As Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked if the Vancouver Canucks regretted extending Elias Pettersson and did they want to trade him last year.

NHL Rumors: What Could the Vancouver Canucks be Thinking?

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Host: “Dave, how close were the Vancouver Canucks to trading Elias Pettersson last year before they signed him to the extension? And do you think, with hindsight, being 2020, they regret not doing it at that time?”

Dave Pagnotta: “No, because they really wanted Martin Necas out of, out of Carolina. They were pushing for that. Carolina was tremendously reluctant, and ultimately said, No. I think if Necas was part of it, I think they would have. I think it was more of a likelihood of them pulling the trigger than not. So I don’t think they regret it. I think they’re fine in their a) decision in keeping him and b) giving him the extension.

But the extension happened after they realized that Marty Necas was not part of the equation in Carolina, and then they shifted. Now there were obviously other teams that poked around. I mentioned Buffalo and Minny this season, and they already have. They also had conversations last season.

But with respect to that, I think the deal with Carolina just didn’t make sense from Vancouver’s perspective. They really wanted Necas and you can see why it didn’t happen. They signed him. I think they’re comfortable with that decision.

NHL Rumors: All Along The New York Islanders Watchtower

While the Canucks are comfortable with their decision to sign Pettersson. However, with the turmoil in Vancouver with him and J.T. Miller this season, Pettersson is back in trade talks. Whether the Canucks pull the trigger now or in the summer is something to watch moving forward.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.