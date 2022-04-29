NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and the New York Ragners

On the Vancouver Canucks Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brock Boeser and free agent Andrei Kuzmenko

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and his $7.26 million cap hit will be a long-term obstacle for the Vancouver Canucks. The trade for OEL and Conor Garland made the team better now but took away assets and their salary cap flexibility.

Forward Brock Boeser is owed a $7.5 million qualifying offer and played at a 25-goal, and 54 point pace this season. Will the Canucks want to commit big money or will they try to trade him when his value is low. Other teams may be scared by the qualifying offer. Maybe the Canucks would agree on a deal with a lower cap number.

Taj: Thomas Drance on Russian free agent Andrei Kuzmenko: “The Canucks have heavy interest in Kuzmenko and he’s believed to have some significant interest in them.”

The Edmonton Oilers and Evander Kane, and the New York Rangers and Andrew Copp

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Edmonton Oilers are going to try real hard to extend forward Evander Kane, and the same goes for the New York Rangers and Andrew Copp.

“These guys are both pending top unrestricted free agents. In Andrew Copp, talk about a chemistry experiment that has been highly successful. Perfect fit with Artemi Panarin. And Evander Kane has been an excellent complement on the left side with Connor McDavid. But you do have to go through the negotiation.

I’m told the New York Rangers are going to push hard – hard – to extend Andrew Copp, we can understand why. Likewise for Evander Kane and the Oilers. But you wonder about the term between Kane and the Oilers. Is three years too much? We’ll have to find out.”

