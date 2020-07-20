NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and the Ottawa Senators
Loui Eriksson has no intention of retiring or walking about from his contract. At this point, the Oilers may not qualify Andreas Athanasiou. Re-signing Connor Brown could cost the Senators around $4 million.
© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author
Eriksson has no intention of retiring or walking away from his contract

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: 35-year old Loui Eriksson doesn’t have any intentions to retire or walk away from his contract. The Vancouver Canucks forward has two years left at a $6 million cap hit, with $4 million in salary per season.

“I love to play and have being doing this my whole life — so I’ll never quit,” Eriksson said Sunday before a camp scrimmage. “I’m a pretty good two-way player and can play up the lineup and the penalty killing has been good for me. I’ll do all I can to help the team as much as possible — if there’s a chance.”

The bonus structure of his deal basically makes it buyout proof. If he’s sent to the AHL he’ll still carry a $4.9 million cap hit for Canucks.

Eriksson is good defensively but the offense has disappeared.

  • Satiar Shah: “Eriksson was never going to retire & walk away, the question is whether he’ll play in Utica if the Canucks force his hand next season or if he’ll prefer to get out of the contract & try to play elsewhere.”
  • Rick Dhaliwal: “Been saying this for a long time, he is not walking away from the money left on his contract.”
At this point, the Oilers may not qualify Athanasiou

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: The Edmonton Oilers acquired Andreas Athanasiou at the trade deadline for two second-round picks. He’ll be a restricted free agent after the season.

So far Athanasiou hasn’t worked with Connor McDavid and yesterday he lost his spot beside Leon Draisaitl.

Athanasiou requires a $3 million qualifying offer, and at this point, there is no way that GM Ken Holland would do that. Holland would still look to re-sign Athanasiou but it would be at a reduced rate.

Re-signing Brown could cost the Senators around $4 million

Hailey Salvian of The Athletic: Ottawa Senators pending RFA forward Connor Brown set career highs with 23 assists and 43 points. He was second in team scoring.

He is arbitration-eligible and a year away from unrestricted free agency. An extension for Brown could cost the Senators around $4 million per year.

That could be a lot (on say a four-year deal) for someone who could be a bottom-six player once the Senators’ top young prospects are ready. The Sens will also need to re-sign some of those young prospects.

Re-signing Brown should still be a priority for the Senators, and Brown’s agent Jeff Jackson has said the Sens are interested in a multi-year deal.